Pope blasts pollution, bombings, forced migration

Vatican City, February 6 - Pope Francis blasted humans' violence against each other and the environment in his 2018 Lenten message, linking this to a lack of love and charity. "Creation itself becomes a silent witness to this cooling of charity," the message read. "The earth is poisoned by refuse, discarded out of carelessness or for self-interest. The seas, themselves polluted, engulf the remains of countless shipwrecked victims of forced migration. The heavens, which in God's plan, were created to sing his praises, are rent by engines raining down implements of death".