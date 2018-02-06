Vatican City

Violence against migrants sign of death of charity-pope (2)

Greed for money root of all evil says Francis in Lenten message

Vatican City, February 6 - Pope Francis said violence against migrants was one of the signs that charity has died within people's hearts in his 2018 Lenten message, which the Vatican released on Tuesday. "More than anything else, what destroys charity is greed for money, 'the root of all evil', (1 Tim 6:10)," the message read ahead of the start of Lent next week. "The rejection of God and his peace soon follows; we prefer our own desolation rather than the comfort found in his word and the sacraments. All this leads to violence against anyone we think is a threat to our own "certainties: the unborn child, the elderly and infirm, the migrant, the alien among us, or our neighbour who does not live up to our expectations".

