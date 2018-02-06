Rome

Italy should pull out of Afghanistan-M5S's Di Maio (2)

Mission exposes soldiers to pointless risks - premier candidate

Italy should pull out of Afghanistan-M5S's Di Maio

Rome, February 6 - 5-Star Movement (M5S) premier candidate Luigi Di Maio said Tuesday that Italy should pull out of the NATO-led Resolute Support Mission in Afghanistan. "We in the 5-Star Movement think that the Italian contingent should not stay in Afghanistan any longer," Di Maio said at the Link Campus University. "This mission exposes our soldiers to pointless risks".

