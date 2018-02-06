New vote if election outcome inconclusive -Renzi (2)

Rome

PD leader says he agrees with Berlusconi on this point

Rome, February 6 - Democratic Party (PD) leader and ex-premier Matteo Renzi said Tuesday that he agreed with Silvio Berlusconi about the need to vote again if the March 4 general election is inconclusive rather than try to patch together a coalition of incompatible parties. "I think in exactly the same way as Berlusconi," Renzi told RAI television. "If the numbers are not there, we should vote again. The PD will never govern with extremists".

