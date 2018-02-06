Rome

Soccer: Lazio lose again

Late goal by Diego Laxalt gives Genoa victory in Rome

Soccer: Lazio lose again

Rome, February 6 - Third-placed Lazio lost their second consecutive Serie A game when they went down 2-1 at home to Genoa on Monday. Diego Laxalt headed in the winner for the visitors in stoppage time after Lazio's Marco Parolo had cancelled out Goran Pandev's opener for Genoa. The video assistant referee had disallowed a goal for Laxalt for handball when the score was 1-1. Lazio have 46 points from 23 games, 14 behind leaders Napoli, 13 behind second-placed Juventus and one ahead of fourth-placed Inter.

