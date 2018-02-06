Milan

Milan down amid stock-market turbulence

FTSE Mib reduces losses after shedding 3.6% upon opening

Milan down amid stock-market turbulence

Milan, February 6 - The Milan stock exchange was down in early trading on Tuesday amid major turbulence on the international financial markets. The FTSE MIb shed a whopping 3.6% at the opening of trading but it soon regained much of the losses and was 1.1% down after an hour of business.

