Milan down amid stock-market turbulence

Milan
06/02/2018
Milan, February 6 - The Milan stock exchange was down in early trading on Tuesday amid major turbulence on the international financial markets. The FTSE MIb shed a whopping 3.6% at the opening of trading but it soon regained much of the losses and was 1.1% down after an hour of business.
