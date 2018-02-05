Soccer: Roma drop Bruno Peres after car crash (2)

Rome
05/02/2018
Rome, February 5 - AS Roma have dropped Bruno Peres for Sunday's Serie A match against Benevento after the Brazilian right back smashing his car in the Italian capital at dawn on Monday. The player was unhurt but his Lamborghini was a write-off and he had his driving licence withdrawn for failing a breathalyzer test.
Le altre notizie
Si evade un quarto dell’incasso
di Vinicio Leonetti
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
L’ombra delle “bufale” sulle prossime Politiche
di Fausto Cicciò
i più letti di oggi
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online