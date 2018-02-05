Brussels

Macerata shooting attack on 'fundamental values'-EU (2)

Timmermans comments on shooting targeting black people

Macerata shooting attack on 'fundamental values'-EU (2)

Brussels, February 5 - European Commission Vice-President Frans Timmermans on Monday condemned Saturday's shooting spree in Macerata targeting black people by a far-right extremist as a "willful attack on our most fundamental values". Timmermans added that it was "an attempt to destroy the very fabric of what binds us together as Europeans. "It is our duty to condemn this violence and the despicable ideology that underpins it," he said in a statement released via Twitter.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Statali, countdown per arretrati a fine mese

Statali, countdown per arretrati a fine mese

Spara al barbiere che non gli taglia i capelli, arrestato

Spara al barbiere che non gli taglia i capelli, arrestato

Porno pericoloso sui telefonini, è esca per "cyber-virus"

Porno pericoloso sui telefonini, è esca per "cyber-virus"

Sparano contro vetrata pizzeria affollata, nessun ferito

Sparano contro vetrata pizzeria affollata, nessun ferito

Polizia individua autore post fb contro Boldrini: è del Cosentino

Polizia individua autore post fb contro Boldrini: è del Cosentino

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33