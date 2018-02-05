Macerata shooting attack on 'fundamental values'-EU (2)

Brussels, February 5 - European Commission Vice-President Frans Timmermans on Monday condemned Saturday's shooting spree in Macerata targeting black people by a far-right extremist as a "willful attack on our most fundamental values". Timmermans added that it was "an attempt to destroy the very fabric of what binds us together as Europeans. "It is our duty to condemn this violence and the despicable ideology that underpins it," he said in a statement released via Twitter.