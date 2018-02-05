Can't say inflation battle won - Draghi (2)

Brussels, February 5 - European Central Bank President Mario Draghi say Monday that the battle against inflation rates that are too low has not yet been won. "Although our confidence that (eurozone) inflation will converge towards the (2%) target, we cannot declare victory on this front yet," Draghi told the European Parliament. He also called for more progress on reducing the bad loans on banks' balance sheets, a problem that was central to a series of crises hitting Italian lenders. Draghi said that the European banking sector "continues to face structural challenges" such as the "high stock of impaired credit... that must be further reduced and new stocks must be avoided".