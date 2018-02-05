Ancona

Alarming solidarity for Macerata shooter - lawyer

Ancona, February 5 - The lawyer representing Luca Traini, the man accused of going in a racist shooting spree in Macerata on Saturday, said Monday that he was alarmed about the level of support for the attacker. "Politically there is a problem," lawyer Giancarlo Giulianelli said after meeting the 28-year-old in Montacuto prison. "People stop me to give messages of solidarity for Luca. It's alarming, but it gives us a measure of what's happening".

