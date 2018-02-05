We can win election - PD leader Renzi (2)

Rome, February 5 - Democratic Party (PD) leader Matteo Renzi said Monday that the centre-left group should focus on trying to win next month's general election rather than thinking about the possibilities if the outcome is inconclusive. "I'd like to see the whole team in the field not thinking about March 5, but about (election-day) March 4, about winning and defending our positions, centimetre by centimetre," ex-premier Renzi said at the presentation of the PD's candidates. "If we regain two or three points (in the opinion polls) we'll be able to challenge in 60% of the constituencies".