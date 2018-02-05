Not isolated Nazi-Fascist episode - Macerata mayor (2)

Rome, February 5 - Macerata Mayor Romano Carancini said Monday that he did not consider Saturday's shooting spree targeting black people by a rightwing militant to be an isolated episode. "We must call what happen on Saturday a Nazi-Fascist reprisal by a person who had said in a bar that he would go out and shoot black people," Carancini told a Democratic Party (PD) election rally in Rome. "It is not an isolated act. There is unrest that we must be able to stop and fight in an explicit, non ambiguous way".