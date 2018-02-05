Rome

Not isolated Nazi-Fascist episode - Macerata mayor (2)

Attacker had 'said he would shoot at black people'

Not isolated Nazi-Fascist episode - Macerata mayor (2)

Rome, February 5 - Macerata Mayor Romano Carancini said Monday that he did not consider Saturday's shooting spree targeting black people by a rightwing militant to be an isolated episode. "We must call what happen on Saturday a Nazi-Fascist reprisal by a person who had said in a bar that he would go out and shoot black people," Carancini told a Democratic Party (PD) election rally in Rome. "It is not an isolated act. There is unrest that we must be able to stop and fight in an explicit, non ambiguous way".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Statali, countdown per arretrati a fine mese

Statali, countdown per arretrati a fine mese

Sparano contro vetrata pizzeria affollata, nessun ferito

Sparano contro vetrata pizzeria affollata, nessun ferito

Porno pericoloso sui telefonini, è esca per "cyber-virus"

Porno pericoloso sui telefonini, è esca per "cyber-virus"

Polizia individua autore post fb contro Boldrini: è del Cosentino

Polizia individua autore post fb contro Boldrini: è del Cosentino

Spettacolo Messina, 5-0 alla Gelbison

Spettacolo Messina, 5-0 alla Gelbison

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33