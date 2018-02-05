Erdogan-Mattarella talks 'frank, respectful' (2)

Rome

Bilateral relations are good

Rome, February 5 - Italian President Sergio Mattarella and Turkish President Tayyib Erdogan had "respectful and frank" talks in Rome on Monday, sources said. The sources said that long-standing positions were reiterated, Italy's in line with those of the EU, in relation to the main issues on the agenda. Bilateral relations are good and Italy remains committed to continuing dialogue with Ankara, the sources said.

