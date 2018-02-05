ALS sufferer dies in first use of 'living will' (2)

Nuoro, February 5 - A 49-year-old Sardinian woman suffering from motor neurone disease died at the weekend after asking for the mechanical ventilation system that was keeping her alive to be turned off, L'Unione Sarda reported Monday. The daily newspaper said it was the first application of recently approved legislation on living wills. The Nuoro woman, Patrizia Cocco, had fought amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) for five years. She passed away with a smile on Saturday, holding the hand of her mother and loved ones, the newspaper said.