Milan

RFI wants checks on brakes of derailed train (2)

Lawyer says obsolete brakes may have caused disaster

RFI wants checks on brakes of derailed train (2)

Milan, February 5 - The defence team of Italian rail network company Rete Ferroviaria Italiana is poised to ask prosecutors to run checks on the brakes of the train that derailed near Milan on January 25, killing three people, sources said Monday. The request is related to the hypothesis that obsolete brakes, in particular on the third coach, which was the first to come off the tracks, was the cause of the disaster. A small section of track was found to have broken away on the line that the derailed train had run on.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Statali, countdown per arretrati a fine mese

Statali, countdown per arretrati a fine mese

Sparano contro vetrata pizzeria affollata, nessun ferito

Sparano contro vetrata pizzeria affollata, nessun ferito

Porno pericoloso sui telefonini, è esca per "cyber-virus"

Porno pericoloso sui telefonini, è esca per "cyber-virus"

Polizia individua autore post fb contro Boldrini: è del Cosentino

Polizia individua autore post fb contro Boldrini: è del Cosentino

Spettacolo Messina, 5-0 alla Gelbison

Spettacolo Messina, 5-0 alla Gelbison

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33