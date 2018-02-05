RFI wants checks on brakes of derailed train (2)

Milan, February 5 - The defence team of Italian rail network company Rete Ferroviaria Italiana is poised to ask prosecutors to run checks on the brakes of the train that derailed near Milan on January 25, killing three people, sources said Monday. The request is related to the hypothesis that obsolete brakes, in particular on the third coach, which was the first to come off the tracks, was the cause of the disaster. A small section of track was found to have broken away on the line that the derailed train had run on.