CasaPound restores DUX forest

Rieti, February 5 - The far-right CasaPound group has restored Benito Mussolini's Latin handle, DUX, spelled out by trees in a pine forest that was semi-destroyed by a wildfire last summer. The forest on Mt Giano near Rieti was planted by forestry students in honour of Il Duce in 1939 and later declared a natural monument. About 200 CasaPound volunteers took part in the reforestation Sunday.

