CasaPound restores DUX forest

Rieti
05/02/2018
Rieti, February 5 - The far-right CasaPound group has restored Benito Mussolini's Latin handle, DUX, spelled out by trees in a pine forest that was semi-destroyed by a wildfire last summer. The forest on Mt Giano near Rieti was planted by forestry students in honour of Il Duce in 1939 and later declared a natural monument. About 200 CasaPound volunteers took part in the reforestation Sunday.
Le altre notizie
Si evade un quarto dell’incasso
di Vinicio Leonetti
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
L’ombra delle “bufale” sulle prossime Politiche
di Fausto Cicciò
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online