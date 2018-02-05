CasaPound restores DUX forest

Rieti, February 5 - The far-right CasaPound group has restored Benito Mussolini's Latin handle, DUX, spelled out by trees in a pine forest that was semi-destroyed by a wildfire last summer. The forest on Mt Giano near Rieti was planted by forestry students in honour of Il Duce in 1939 and later declared a natural monument. About 200 CasaPound volunteers took part in the reforestation Sunday.