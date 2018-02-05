Student who stabbed teacher to be detained (3)

Caserta

Caserta, February 5 - A 17-year-old student who stabbed a teacher in a school near Caserta Friday will be detained in a borstal, sources said Monday. The student attacked teacher Franca Di Blasio after he refused an oral test at the Bachelet-Majorana high school in Santa Maria a Vico. The teacher was received later Monday by Premier Paolo Gentiloni who said he had been struck by her words "that represent the value of school, the pride of teaching, dialogue and study opposed to violence." He said she was a "good teacher, a good example to the whole of Italy".

