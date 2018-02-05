Ballet star Terabust dies (2)

Milan, February 5 - Elisabetta Terabust, a ballet star who danced with the likes of Rudolph Nureyev and directed the corps de ballet at Milan's La Scala, The Maggio Fiorentino and the San Carlo in Naples, has died at the age of 71, sources said Monday. Terabust was also honorary director of the Rome Opera House's ballet school. In an interview with Rome daily Il Tempo Terabust said "The repertoire of the past will never die. But the public also loves good contemporary dance: because dance is one thing, as long as it is high quality."