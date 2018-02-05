Milan

Ballet star Terabust dies (2)

Danced with Nureyev, led La Scala, San Carlo

Milan, February 5 - Elisabetta Terabust, a ballet star who danced with the likes of Rudolph Nureyev and directed the corps de ballet at Milan's La Scala, The Maggio Fiorentino and the San Carlo in Naples, has died at the age of 71, sources said Monday. Terabust was also honorary director of the Rome Opera House's ballet school. In an interview with Rome daily Il Tempo Terabust said "The repertoire of the past will never die. But the public also loves good contemporary dance: because dance is one thing, as long as it is high quality."

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Statali, countdown per arretrati a fine mese

Statali, countdown per arretrati a fine mese

Sparano contro vetrata pizzeria affollata, nessun ferito

Sparano contro vetrata pizzeria affollata, nessun ferito

Porno pericoloso sui telefonini, è esca per "cyber-virus"

Porno pericoloso sui telefonini, è esca per "cyber-virus"

Polizia individua autore post fb contro Boldrini: è del Cosentino

Polizia individua autore post fb contro Boldrini: è del Cosentino

Spettacolo Messina, 5-0 alla Gelbison

Spettacolo Messina, 5-0 alla Gelbison

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33