Italy on front line against food waste - Maurizio Martina

Rome
05/02/2018
Rome, February 5 - Agriculture Minister Maurizio Martina said Italy was on the front line in the battle against food waste following a 2016 law encouraging firms to give away food rather than throwing it away. "Food waste is diminishing in Italy," Martina said on stop-food-waste day. "That's not all. Recovered excess food given to the most in need has increased by 20%, providing food for over one and a half million people". Before the law came into effect on September 14, 2016, it was mostly possible only to donate long-life products. But now cooked food and fruit and vegetables can also be given to the needy.
