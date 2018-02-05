MediaPro wins Serie A soccer rights (2)

Milan, February 5 - The Serie A soccer league said Monday that MediaPro has won the domestic TV rights for the Italian top flight for the 2018-2021 period. A statement said the Spanish group had landed the rights with an offer of 1,000 euros more than the minimum set out in the contract competition of 1.05 billion euros. Sky had presented a petition calling on the league not to assign the broadcasting rights to MediaPro, saying it was inadmissible as the competition was for companies acting as "independent intermediaries" but MediaPro was actually a full-blown communications group.