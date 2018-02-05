Berlusconi created migrant 'social bomb' - Di Maio (3)

Nuoro, February 5 - Anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) leader Luigi Di Maio responded to centre-right leader Silvio Berlusconi's saying migrants were a "social bomb" by saying "here's a message for the forgetful Berlusconi...he forgets that the main culprit for the social bomb of immigration was himself." Accusing Berlusconi of "betraying the homeland, Di Maio said "Berlusconi created the social bomb by bombing Libya". Di Maio was speaking on the stump for the March 4 general election in Sardinia.