Nuoro

Berlusconi created migrant 'social bomb' - Di Maio (3)

M5S premier candidate says FI leader 'betrayed homeless'

Berlusconi created migrant 'social bomb' - Di Maio (3)

Nuoro, February 5 - Anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) leader Luigi Di Maio responded to centre-right leader Silvio Berlusconi's saying migrants were a "social bomb" by saying "here's a message for the forgetful Berlusconi...he forgets that the main culprit for the social bomb of immigration was himself." Accusing Berlusconi of "betraying the homeland, Di Maio said "Berlusconi created the social bomb by bombing Libya". Di Maio was speaking on the stump for the March 4 general election in Sardinia.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Statali, countdown per arretrati a fine mese

Statali, countdown per arretrati a fine mese

Sparano contro vetrata pizzeria affollata, nessun ferito

Sparano contro vetrata pizzeria affollata, nessun ferito

Polizia individua autore post fb contro Boldrini: è del Cosentino

Polizia individua autore post fb contro Boldrini: è del Cosentino

Porno pericoloso sui telefonini, è esca per "cyber-virus"

Porno pericoloso sui telefonini, è esca per "cyber-virus"

Spettacolo Messina, 5-0 alla Gelbison

Spettacolo Messina, 5-0 alla Gelbison

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33