Man ID man who posted decapitated Boldrini

Rome, February 5 - Italian police on Sunday identified a man who posted a Facebook photo of House Speaker Laura Boldrini decapitated with a message mocking her pro-migrant stances. Friends of the Cosenza man said he had only reposted the image and was not the source for it. Police are investigating and may nonetheless press charges, judicial sources said. The image was posted after a rightist militant shot and wounded six migrants in revenge for a Nigerian migrant drug pusher allegedly murdering and dismembering an 18-year-old recovering Roman drug addict in the Marche region.