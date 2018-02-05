Man arrested over Italian's murder in Santo Domingo

Rome, February 5 - Police in the Dominican Republic have arrested a local man suspected of killing Italian Vittorio Giuzzi at his home in Santo Domingo on the night between January 31 and February 1, the foreign ministry in Rome has confirmed. Giuzzi, a 76-year-old from Montichiari, near Brescia, had lived in Santo Domingo for 15 years. The arrested man has reportedly confessed to the murder, but had not explained the motive.