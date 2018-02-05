Rome

Di Maio fielding 'unpresentable' Cunial, Dessì - Renzi (3)

One says vaccines 'genocide' other snapped with Spada

Di Maio fielding 'unpresentable' Cunial, Dessì - Renzi

Rome, February 5 - Anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) leader Luigi Di Maio is fielding two "unpresentable" candidates in anti-vaccine campaigner Sara Cunial in Veneto and alleged mafia-friendly Emanuele Dessì in Rome, Democratic Party (PD) leader and ex-premier Matteo Renzi said Monday. He said Cunial had called vaccines "genocide" and that Dessì had been photographed dancing with a member of the Ostia mafia Spada clan. Di Maio was reported to have dropped Dessì from the ticket after it emerged he was paying just seven euros a month in rent for a council house.

