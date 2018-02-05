Jerusalem focus in pope-Erdogan talks (2)

Vatican City
05/02/2018
Vatican City, February 5 - The status of Jerusalem was one of the main issues discussed by Pope Francis and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the Vatican Monday, the Vatican press office said. The leaders discussed "the situation in the Middle East, with particular reference to the status of Jerusalem, highlighting the need to promote peace and stability in the region via dialogue and negotiation, with respect for human rights and international legality," it said.
Le altre notizie
Si evade un quarto dell’incasso
di Vinicio Leonetti
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
L’ombra delle “bufale” sulle prossime Politiche
di Fausto Cicciò
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online