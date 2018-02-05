Vatican City

Jerusalem focus in pope-Erdogan talks (2)

'Promote Mideast peace and stability'

Vatican City, February 5 - The status of Jerusalem was one of the main issues discussed by Pope Francis and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the Vatican Monday, the Vatican press office said. The leaders discussed "the situation in the Middle East, with particular reference to the status of Jerusalem, highlighting the need to promote peace and stability in the region via dialogue and negotiation, with respect for human rights and international legality," it said.

