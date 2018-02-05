M5S a sect, Berlusconi repeats (2)

Rome, February 5 - The anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) is a "sect" and founder Beppe Grillo is still its "leader" despite the rise of premiership candidate Luigi Di Maio, ex-premier and centre-right leader Silvio Berlusconi repeated Monday. The centre-left led by the Democratic Party (PD) is out of the race for the general election, Berlusconi added. He said it was a two-horse race between his centre-right coalition and the M5S.