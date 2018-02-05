Clashes at Erdogan protest in Rome, protester hurt (3)

Rome

Rome, February 5 - A protester was hurt and two were arrested when police clashed with demonstrators protesting Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's visit to Rome Monday. A group of demonstrators, carrying a banner saying 'Erdogan Killer', tried to stage an unauthorised march towards the Vatican, where Erdogan was being received by Pope Francis. The police, in riot gear, baton-charged them and stopped them. The demonstrators were protesting human rights conditions in Turkey, where Erdogan has repeatedly cracked down on opponents.

