Clashes at Erdogan protest in Rome, protester hurt (3)

Rome, February 5 - A protester was hurt and two were arrested when police clashed with demonstrators protesting Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's visit to Rome Monday. A group of demonstrators, carrying a banner saying 'Erdogan Killer', tried to stage an unauthorised march towards the Vatican, where Erdogan was being received by Pope Francis. The police, in riot gear, baton-charged them and stopped them. The demonstrators were protesting human rights conditions in Turkey, where Erdogan has repeatedly cracked down on opponents.