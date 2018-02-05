Student who stabbed teacher to be detained (2)

Caserta

Near Caserta

Caserta, February 5 - A 17-year-old student who stabbed a teacher in a school near Caserta Friday will be detained in a borstal, sources said Monday. The student attacked teacher Franca Di Blasio after he refused an oral test at the Bachelet-Majorana high school in Santa Maria a Vico.

