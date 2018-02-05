6 guilty over failure to clean up Bagnoli (2)

Naples
05/02/2018
Naples, February 5 - Six people were found guilty Monday of failing to clean up the former Italsider steel plant area at Bagnoli in Naples. The six got jail terms ranging from two to four years. They were found guilty of environmental disaster, fraud and other crimes.
