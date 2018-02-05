It takes two to tango EC tells Erdogan (2)

Brussels
05/02/2018
Brussels, February 5 - It takes two to tango, the European Commission said on Turkey's bid for EU entry Monday. "As President (Jean-Claude) Juncker has already said, we have very important relations with Turkey," but "it takes two to tango," an EC spokesman said. Turkey is "moving in a different direction" with respect to an accession accord with the EU, he said. "Let's see what the future will bring".
