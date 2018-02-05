You signed migrant accord, Renzi tells Berlusconi (4)

Rome, February 5 - Democratic Party (PD) leader Matteo Renzi on Monday responded to centre-right leader Silvio Berlusconi's calling migrants a "social bomb" by saying the three-time ex-premier had signed the Dublin Regulation in 2003 mandating that migrants be processed in their country of arrival. "So Berlusconi says that migrants in Italy are a social bomb? But immigration derives from two factors: with the Dublin treaties each country has to manage immigration alone, and the he signed the accords he now contests in 2003. "And if migrants are arriving in Italy it's because someone waged war in Libya, and the premier (at that time) was Berlusconi." Gunmen can't ensure security, Renzi added after a rightist militant shot and wounded six migrants in Macerata at the weekend. "Gunmen can't guarantee security in Italy," said the ex-premier of League militant Luca Traini. "We must invest in Carabinieri and policemen". He said "we propose hiring 10,000 men because those who wink at gunmen today blocked (police) hirings," referring to the centre right. "Above all there is Italy, the defence of Italy and the Italians and you defend them are the forces of order, not gunmen who fire wildly".