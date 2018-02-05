Brescia

Brescia prosecutor's son nabbed for armed robbery (3)

'Was carrying machine gun' during supermarket heist

Brescia prosecutor's son nabbed for armed robbery (3)

Brescia, February 5 - The son of the chief prosecutor of Brescia near Milan was arrested for armed robbery on Monday. Gianmarco Buonanno, son of Tommaso Buonanno, is accused of being part of a gang that robbed a supermarket at Zogno near Bergamo at the end of June. Buonanno Jr was allegedly carrying a machine gun during the robbery, sources said. He was identified thanks to CCTV footage. He was arrested at home Saturday night. photo: prosecutor Buonanno

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Statali, countdown per arretrati a fine mese

Statali, countdown per arretrati a fine mese

Sparano contro vetrata pizzeria affollata, nessun ferito

Sparano contro vetrata pizzeria affollata, nessun ferito

Polizia individua autore post fb contro Boldrini: è del Cosentino

Polizia individua autore post fb contro Boldrini: è del Cosentino

Porno pericoloso sui telefonini, è esca per "cyber-virus"

Porno pericoloso sui telefonini, è esca per "cyber-virus"

Spettacolo Messina, 5-0 alla Gelbison

Spettacolo Messina, 5-0 alla Gelbison

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33