Brescia prosecutor's son nabbed for armed robbery (3)

Brescia, February 5 - The son of the chief prosecutor of Brescia near Milan was arrested for armed robbery on Monday. Gianmarco Buonanno, son of Tommaso Buonanno, is accused of being part of a gang that robbed a supermarket at Zogno near Bergamo at the end of June. Buonanno Jr was allegedly carrying a machine gun during the robbery, sources said. He was identified thanks to CCTV footage. He was arrested at home Saturday night. photo: prosecutor Buonanno