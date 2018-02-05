Erdogan meets pope for 50 minutes (2)

Rome, February 5 - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met Pope Francis for 50 minutes on Monday at the start of his visit to Italy. Erdogan was accompanied by his wife and daughter and five ministers in a delegation that numbers 20 in all. Erdogan gave the pope a large ceramic painting showing a panorama of Istanbul and a collection of books by the Muslim theologist Mevlana Rumi. The pontiff, as well as a medallion with the dove of peace, gave Erdogan an etching of St Peter's as it was at the beginning of the 17th century, a copy of his encyclical Laudato si' and his message for this year's World Peace Day. Erdogan had been expected to discuss Jerusalem's status after the US decision to recognise it as Israeli capital. With Italian leaders including Premier Paolo Gentiloni the Turkish leader is expected to discuss Ankara's bid for EU entry. Rome and the Vatican were on security lockdown for Erdogan's visit. Anti-migrant and Euroskeptic League leader Matteo Salvini said Monday he was "ashamed" that Italy was hosting a visit by Erdogan. "I'm ashamed that Italy should host the representative of a bloody and extremist regime, an Islamic country where religion holds away over the law," said Salvini. "Turkey in the EU would be a disaster. I would like to see how the parties vote, including (ally Silvio Berlusconi's) Forza Italia, our motion against Turkey in the EU".