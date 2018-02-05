You signed migrant accord, Renzi tells Berlusconi (3)

Rome, February 5 - Democratic Party (PD) leader Matteo Renzi on Monday responded to centre-right leader Silvio Berlusconi's calling migrants a "social bomb" by saying the three-time ex-premier had signed the Dublin Regulation in 2003 mandating that migrants be processed in their country of arrival. "So Berlusconi says that migrants in Italy are a social bomb? But immigration derives from two factors: with the Dublin treaties each country has to manage immigration alone, and the he signed the accords he now contests in 2003. And if migrants are arriving in Italy it's because someone waged war in Libya, and the premier (at that time) was Berlusconi."