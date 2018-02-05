Rome

Erdogan meets pope for 50 minutes

leaders exchange gifts

Erdogan meets pope for 50 minutes

Rome, February 5 - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met Pope Francis for 50 minutes on Monday at the start of his visit to Italy. Erdogan was accompanied by his wife and daughter and five ministers in a delegation that numbers 20 in all. Erdogan gave the pope a large ceramic painting showing a panorama of Istanbul and a collection of books by the Muslim theologist Mevlana Rumi. The pontiff, as well as a medallion with the dove of peace, gave Erdogan an etching of St Peter's as it was at the beginning of the 17th century, a copy of his encyclical Laudato si' and his message for this year's World Peace Day. Erdogan had been expected to discuss Jerusalem's status after the US decision to recognise it as Israeli capital. With Italian leaders including Premier Paolo Gentiloni the Turkish leader is expected to discuss Ankara's bid for EU entry.

