No to 'entrepreneurs of fear' - bishops' chief (2)

Catania, February 5 - Italian Bishops' Conference (CEI) President Cardinal Gualtiero Bassetti said Monday "we must say no to xenophobia, social rancour and the 'entrepreneurs of fear"" after the racist shotting of six migrants in Macerata. "We must unite Italy, 'reknit' our communities," said the CEI chief. "In the name of God we invoke sobriety, peace and dialogue", he said amid fears about anti-migrant sentiment.