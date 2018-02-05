OK to scrub 'race' from Constitution - Berlusconi (4)

Rome

Rome, February 5 - It is a good idea to scrub the term 'race' from the Italian Constitution, centre-right leader Silvio Berlusconi said after a racist shooting in Macerata that wounded six immigrants. "Italians are not racists, we are hospitable," he said on Italian TV. "There is not a general climate of hatred but some people who are out of their heads like the gentleman in Macerata, who wallow in this atmosphere". Article 3 of the Constitution says all citizens are equal without distinction of gender, race, language, religion, political opinions and personal and social conditions. Centre-right Lombardy governor candidate Attilio Fontana, of the anti-migarnt League, recently defended himself in a row over his assertion that Italy's "white race is at risk" due to migration, saying that "the Italian Constitution itself speaks about race".

