Rome on lockdown for Erdogan visit (2)

Rome, February 5 - Rome was on lockdown Monday for a visit by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Erdogan is expected to discuss Jerusalem's status after the US decision to recognise it as Israeli capital with Pope Francis, and Ankara's bid for EU entry with Italian leaders. Anti-migrant Euroskeptic League leader Matteo Salvini said Monday it was a "shame" that Italy was hosting a visit by Erdogan. "I'm ashamed that Italy should host the representative of a bloody and extremist regime, an Islamic country where religion holds sway over the law," said Salvini. "Turkey in the EU would be a disaster. "I would like to see how the parties vote, including (ally Silvio Berlusconi's) Forza Italia, our motion against Turkey in the EU".