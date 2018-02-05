Back to the polls if no majority - Berlusconi (2)

Rome
05/02/2018
Rome, February 5 - Italy should return to the polls if no majority emerges from the March 4 general election, centre-right Forza Italia (FI) leader Silvio Berlusconi said Monday. He said there would be "no chance" of forming a grand coalition with the centre-left Democratic Party (PD) and "if that is the case it would be necessary to return to the polls".
Le altre notizie
Si evade un quarto dell’incasso
di Vinicio Leonetti
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
L’ombra delle “bufale” sulle prossime Politiche
di Fausto Cicciò
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online