Back to the polls if no majority - Berlusconi (2)

Rome, February 5 - Italy should return to the polls if no majority emerges from the March 4 general election, centre-right Forza Italia (FI) leader Silvio Berlusconi said Monday. He said there would be "no chance" of forming a grand coalition with the centre-left Democratic Party (PD) and "if that is the case it would be necessary to return to the polls".

