Soccer: Bruno Peres unhurt after Rome smash (3)

Rome
05/02/2018
Rome, February 5 - AS Roma's Brazilian right back Bruno Peres was unhurt after smashing his car in the Italian capital at dawn on Monday. The player lost control of his Lamborghini and smashed it near the UN Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) HQ at Caracalla's Baths, police said. Peres escaped unhurt but the car was a write-off, police said. No other car was involved, they said.
