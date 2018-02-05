Rome

Soccer: Bruno Peres unhurt after Rome smash (3)

Roma's Brazilian right back wrecks Lamborghini

Soccer: Bruno Peres unhurt after Rome smash (3)

Rome, February 5 - AS Roma's Brazilian right back Bruno Peres was unhurt after smashing his car in the Italian capital at dawn on Monday. The player lost control of his Lamborghini and smashed it near the UN Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) HQ at Caracalla's Baths, police said. Peres escaped unhurt but the car was a write-off, police said. No other car was involved, they said.

