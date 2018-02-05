Rome

Rugby: Italy lose 46-10 to England

Galant fight until last 15 mins

Rugby: Italy lose 46-10 to England

Rome, February 5 - Italy lost 46-10 to England in their fist Six Nations match Sunday after a plucky fight that saw them just 12 points behind with 20 minutes to go. Italy scored two tries and had a third disallowed that could have put them back on level terms, before England turned on the afterburners late on.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Sparano contro vetrata pizzeria affollata, nessun ferito

Sparano contro vetrata pizzeria affollata, nessun ferito

Polizia individua autore post fb contro Boldrini: è del Cosentino

Polizia individua autore post fb contro Boldrini: è del Cosentino

Porno pericoloso sui telefonini, è esca per "cyber-virus"

Porno pericoloso sui telefonini, è esca per "cyber-virus"

Spettacolo Messina, 5-0 alla Gelbison

Spettacolo Messina, 5-0 alla Gelbison

Barcellona, chieste due condanne a 30 anni

Barcellona, chieste due condanne a 30 anni

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33