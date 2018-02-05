Rugby: Italy lose 46-10 to England

Rome
05/02/2018
Rome, February 5 - Italy lost 46-10 to England in their fist Six Nations match Sunday after a plucky fight that saw them just 12 points behind with 20 minutes to go. Italy scored two tries and had a third disallowed that could have put them back on level terms, before England turned on the afterburners late on.
