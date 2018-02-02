Florence

Daughter stabs father in Florence

Seriously hurt

Daughter stabs father in Florence

Florence, February 2 - A 36-year-old woman stabbed her 65-year-old father in their apartment at Quaracchi on the outskirts of Florence Thursday, judicial sources said Friday. The woman, who is married and the mother of three children, has been charged with attempted murder. The family had been fighting over money for some time, sources said. The man is in sub-intensive care in a Florence hospital.

