Daughter stabs father in Florence

Florence
02/02/2018
Florence, February 2 - A 36-year-old woman stabbed her 65-year-old father in their apartment at Quaracchi on the outskirts of Florence Thursday, judicial sources said Friday. The woman, who is married and the mother of three children, has been charged with attempted murder. The family had been fighting over money for some time, sources said. The man is in sub-intensive care in a Florence hospital.
Le altre notizie
Si evade un quarto dell’incasso
di Vinicio Leonetti
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
L’ombra delle “bufale” sulle prossime Politiche
di Fausto Cicciò
i più letti di oggi
L’Uomo ragno “vive” ad Amantea e tutti vogliono incontrarlo...
di Ernesto Pastore
Resort offre 400 posti di lavoro
di Salvatore Taverniti
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online