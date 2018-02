No plan B, only Berlusconi to win plan - ex-PM (3)

Rome, February 2 - Silvio Berlusconi said Friday the centre right had "no plan B, the only plan B is the Berlusconi plan to win" the March 4 general election. He said their proposed 23% flat tax "will bring jobs to the south of Italy too". The centre right is rising high in the polls ahead of the general election, and the three-time ex-premier and media magnate Forza Italia (FI) party is the biggest party within the alliance.