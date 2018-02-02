Bulgari opens the New Curiosity Shop in Rome

Rome, February 2 - Italian luxury jeweller Bulgari has opened a new concept store in Via Condotti. The New Curiosity Shop harks back to the early history of the maison, when founder Sotirio Bulgari opened The Old Curiosity Shop in Rome's most fashionable street in 1905 in a nod to the novel by Charles Dickens. It tells of the brand's creativity through the display of extraordinary jewels and accessories. "During my mandate that started nearly five years ago we have focused on jewels, the maison's core business, and on the brand's Roman roots, an implicit influence that under my direction has become explicit," said French CEO Jean Christophe Babin during the inauguration of the new store. On Thursday Babin also attended the presentation of I tesori di Roma: viaggio nello storico patrimonio di Bulgari (The treasures of Rome: a journey through Bulgari's historic legacy) by Vincent Meyland at Villa Madama, which has historic links to Rome's Dolce Vita era. The book tells of the film stars that frequented Hollywood on the Tiber in that period and of the Bulgari jewels that they wore. Of the marvellous diamonds that adorned Gina Lollobrigida and added a touch of charm to the character interpreted by Ingrid Bergman in the film 'The Visit', chosen by the actress herself in the Via Condotti store. The book also describes in detail the passion of the European aristocracy for extremely fine Bulgari pieces such as the platinum tiara set with aquamarines belonging to the Infant Beatrice of Spain.