PD proposes 240 euro monthly tax break for kids (3)

Also severance pay for temp jobs that don't go steady

Rome, February 2 - The Democratic Party's (PD) government programme proposes a "universal" 240-euro tax break for dependent children up to the age of 18 and 80 euros up to the age of 26. The measure will cost some nine billion euros, according to the programme presented by PD leader Matteo Renzi Friday. "It will be valid for all, from zero to 100,000 euros a year". As well, the programme proposes "a three-year instrument of 400 euros a month each child up to three years of age for nursery schools and baby sitters. That will cost 1.1 billion, the programme said. In other measures, the PD programme envisages severance pay for temporary jobs that do not become steady ones, according to the plan presented by ex-premier Renzi in Bologna. Labour costs will be cut via a structural reduction of 4 percentage points in contributions, from 33% to 29%, the programme also said. "Steady work is worth more, and it must cost less," the programme said. The programme also envisages a six-month card for free rail travel for those who lose their jobs.

