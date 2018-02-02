M5S: If true, Dessì can't stay with us - Di Maio (3)

Catania, February 2 - 5-Star Movement (M5S) premier candidate Luigi Di Maio said Friday that if reports about M5S Senate candidate Emanuele Dessi' are true, he will not be able to stay with the anti-establishment group. "I am the political leader of the movement and it's my duty to protect it," Di Maio said. "We started all the checks this morning. If what's emerging is true, we'll have no problem saying that these people cannot be in the movement. So give us time to run the checks". Earlier on Friday M5S lawmaker and candidate to be Lazio governor Roberta Lombardi called on Dessi' to explain how come he only pays rent of seven euros a month on his council apartment. Dessi' has also been under fire from the centre-left Democratic Party (PD) over a photo that seems to show him dancing with a member of the Spada crime family in the Roman coastal district of Ostia, but Lombardi dismissed these charges. "The attempt by the PD and some newspapers to link our Senate candidate Emanuele Dessi' to the Spadas or call him a thug is miserable," Lombardi said on Facebook. "On the other hand, I think that there is something that the M5S candidate must absolutely clarify - his house, the seven-euro rent. "Elements of opacity are emerging that the M5S cannot accept. As far as I'm concerned, transparency is worth more than anything else". Frascati town council said Friday that Dessì got the council flat according to the rules. "The allocation of the house to Emanuele Dessì was regular and (payment) does not appear to be in arrears," it said. "For completeness of information, Dessì himself proposed rasing the monthly rent but that was not possible because the rent is linked to declared income," it said.