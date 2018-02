Pension decree on heavy jobs signed - PM (3)

Rome, February 2 - Premier Paolo Gentiloni said Friday that Labour Minister Giuliano Poletti had signed a decree exempting 15 heavy jobs from the lengthening of the pension age. "The pension system must not be dismantled. The weakest parts of society must be protected," said Gentiloni. The decree envisages an exemption in 2019 from a pension-age hike to 67 for thousands of people in 'heavy' jobs.