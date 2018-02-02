Brussels

Milan student wins EU contest as Italy's best translator

Gianluca Brusa, 17, beat 351 Italian students

Brussels, February 2 - A Milan-area student has won an EU contest as best translator. Gianluca Brusa from the Carlo Emilio Gadda high school in Paderno Dugnano beat 351 other Italian students from 73 high schools, the European Commission said Friday. This year's translation was a text on the 60th anniversary of the Treaty of Rome. Brusa and the winners in the other 27 countries will receive their prize from European Human Resources Commissioner Guenther Oettinger in Brussels on April 10.

