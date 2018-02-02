124 Italian actresses sign anti-harassment manifesto (2)

Rome

Rome, February 2 - Twenty-four Italian actersses including Valeria Golino, Giovanna Mezzogiorno, Isabella Ferrari, Cristiana Capotondi, Isabella Ragonese, Ambra Angiolini, Paolo Cortellesi, Sabina Impacciatore, the Comencini sisters, Jasmine Trinca and Alba Rohrwacher have signed a manifesto against sexual harassment in the wake of the Weinstein scandal. The manifesto, titled Dissenso Comune (Common Dissent), was published on the website of La Repubblica daily, Repubblica.it. "We have got together to rewrite a new balance between men and women," said the actresses. "Now we say 'basta' to impunity," they said. "It's tie to dismantle the system. "We no longer have any fear now". Missing from the signatures was that of Asia Argento, the Italian actress who said Harvey Weinstein raped her 20 years ago. Argento, who briefly moved to France to escape an Italian backlash against her revelation, said the actress' manifesto was "too little too late".

