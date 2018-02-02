Bullied gay man calls for victims to be proud

Bari

Bari, February 2 - A 20-year-old Italian man bullied for 10 years for being gay has urged other victims to stand up and be proud of being gay. Writing on Facebook, Pierluigi Glionna said fellow gay victims "should love their diversity". Glionna recounted how he had to defend himself "every day" from insults by people calling him "Piergay" in the Puglia town of Spinazzola near Trani. He said at one stage it all become too much for him and he shut himself up in his home "for fear of going out". Glionna said "enough of this disgusting bullying".

